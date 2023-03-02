Evergreen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,237 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 63,066 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CBRE Group lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Insider Activity

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.38. 843,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.22.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

