Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1,356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,788,000 after buying an additional 18,990,473 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $395,481,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $159,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,279,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,975,844. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $266.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $44.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

