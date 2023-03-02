Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,308 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,709 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 0.9% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $170.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,553 shares of company stock worth $7,175,206. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

