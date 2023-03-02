Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $108,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,847,000 after purchasing an additional 276,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everest Re Group Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $390.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.88.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 48.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

