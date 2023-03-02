Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $303,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $89,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:D traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.25. 1,840,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.