Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,571 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $302.44. 220,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,158. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.00 and a 1-year high of $426.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.40 and a 200 day moving average of $351.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.