Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,053 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 812,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,665. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

