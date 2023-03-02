Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

CHKP stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.70. 188,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,170. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.