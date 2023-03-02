Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Webster Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Webster Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after acquiring an additional 383,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Webster Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.62. 569,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,796. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $60.48. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

