Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Electric by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in General Electric by 591.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 133,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.93.

General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.64. 2,103,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,536,592. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

