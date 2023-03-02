Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $10,709,492.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 564,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,940,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 746,495 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,886. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $345.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.