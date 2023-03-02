Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,401 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 315,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,315. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13.

