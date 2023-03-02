Eventide Asset Management LLC Takes $8.63 Million Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 902,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALXO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 52.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 52,148 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 744.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 402,646 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

ALXO traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $6.45. 152,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.76. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

