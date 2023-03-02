Eventide Asset Management LLC Takes $12.66 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 305,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,663,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $650,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $709,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $1,482,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,816,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RARE stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.89. 206,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,696. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The company had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

