Eventide Asset Management LLC Purchases 210,934 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,615,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,934 shares during the quarter. Xometry accounts for 1.8% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $91,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 22.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Xometry by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Xometry by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $44,139.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,567.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $44,139.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,567.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $48,517.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,947.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,363. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.21. 1,223,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,411. The company has a market cap of $811.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of -0.03. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

