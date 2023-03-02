Eventide Asset Management LLC Makes New $50.52 Million Investment in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,847,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,519,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of DoubleVerify as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DV. Loop Capital upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,891.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $34,502.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,355.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,637 shares of company stock valued at $600,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DV traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.06. 1,666,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,122. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 0.76.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

