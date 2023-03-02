Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $42.69 Million Holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Eventide Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,860,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,234,108 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 6.24% of Cogent Biosciences worth $42,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

COGT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.61. 199,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,385. The firm has a market cap of $577.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.75. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cogent Biosciences

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COGT shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

