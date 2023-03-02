Eventide Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $28,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $616.99. 492,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,572. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $630.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.86. The stock has a market cap of $243.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

