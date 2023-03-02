Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys 90,600 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,928,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after acquiring an additional 731,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after acquiring an additional 453,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,282,000 after acquiring an additional 398,480 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,337 shares of company stock worth $1,540,077. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.87. 292,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.05. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 63.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.51 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

