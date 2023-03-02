Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys 60,100 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CDW worth $22,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $40,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in CDW by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

Insider Transactions at CDW

CDW Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.01. The stock had a trading volume of 197,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.85. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.