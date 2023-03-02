Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys 317,325 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 264.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,325 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $24,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 860.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.80. 895,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,070. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

