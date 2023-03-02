Ethic Inc. Sells 4,672 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,222. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $122.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -126.90%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

