Ethic Inc. Sells 434 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% during the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $77.11. 18,946,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,836,180. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The company has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.63, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.