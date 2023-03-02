Ethic Inc. Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Progressive by 530.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Progressive by 1,235.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,538 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 42.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after buying an additional 2,114,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after buying an additional 1,110,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after buying an additional 799,553 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

NYSE:PGR remained flat at $142.23 during trading hours on Thursday. 465,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,851. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $144.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.14.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.