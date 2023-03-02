Ethic Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.56. 1,338,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,620. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

