Ethic Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $37,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Insider Activity

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $84.07. The stock had a trading volume of 337,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

