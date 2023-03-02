Ethic Inc. Buys 7,987 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 841,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $81,425,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 201,431 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,490,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,374,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,801,000 after buying an additional 57,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,381,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $714,201,000 after buying an additional 84,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.82. 3,062,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average is $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $175.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

