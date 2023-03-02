Ethic Inc. Buys 4,169 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 219.3% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $4.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.74. 748,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.03. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

