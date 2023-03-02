Ethic Inc. Acquires 7,999 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 56.6% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

