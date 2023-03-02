Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating) were up 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). Approximately 364,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 382,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.70 ($0.08).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

