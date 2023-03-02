ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 13,942 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,942 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,349,000 after purchasing an additional 298,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 762.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 295,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 261,460 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.