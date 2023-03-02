ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.07% of NICE worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NICE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 45.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 2.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NICE by 55.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.50. 198,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,699. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $235.11. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

