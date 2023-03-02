ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.09% of Five Below as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after buying an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Five Below by 4.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,337,000 after acquiring an additional 97,132 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.92. 366,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $212.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.44.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

