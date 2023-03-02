ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,642 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

MA traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $354.52. 1,069,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $337.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

