ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,153 shares during the period. SentinelOne accounts for 1.0% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.45% of SentinelOne worth $32,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,669. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.50.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The company’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $39,424.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $39,424.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $39,686.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,446 shares of company stock valued at $12,864,611 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.12.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

