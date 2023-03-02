ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its position in Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,461,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451,148 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 4.29% of Organigram worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organigram by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,072,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 840,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organigram by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 512,625 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Organigram by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 626,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Organigram by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organigram by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 392,377 shares during the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OGI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. 556,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,780. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $230.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Organigram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.81 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Organigram from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Organigram

Featured Articles

