ETF Managers Group LLC Has $7.91 Million Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,853 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after buying an additional 1,383,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth approximately $86,560,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 237.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 3,060,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 3,756,652 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -163.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares in the company, valued at $948,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares in the company, valued at $948,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $149,615.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 785,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,117.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,136 shares of company stock worth $1,068,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

