ETF Managers Group LLC Has $68.68 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,234 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 2.2% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.49% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $68,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 285,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 655.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

CHKP traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.11. The stock had a trading volume of 282,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.14. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

