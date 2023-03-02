ETF Managers Group LLC Has $59.72 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 794,140 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,862 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for about 1.9% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $59,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Splunk by 7,606.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after buying an additional 1,351,853 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 68.5% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after buying an additional 1,117,545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Splunk by 984.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,389,000 after buying an additional 742,850 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Splunk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,585,000 after buying an additional 566,899 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $102.25. 2,756,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,912. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Stories

