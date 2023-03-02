ETF Managers Group LLC Has $19.80 Million Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,555,908 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493,369 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 3.46% of Endeavour Silver worth $19,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 16.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 26.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 917,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

