ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,846 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 242,852 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.0% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Palo Alto Networks worth $63,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.4 %

PANW stock traded up $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $189.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,166. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,549.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,438 shares of company stock worth $37,582,999. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

