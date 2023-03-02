Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE) Insider Gary Weiss Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE – Get Rating) insider Gary Weiss purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.07 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$51,750.00 ($34,966.22).
Estia Health Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.24.
Estia Health Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Estia Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.
Estia Health Company Profile
Estia Health Limited provides residential aged care home services in Australia. The company operates 68 residential aged care homes in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Victoria. Estia Health Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Estia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.