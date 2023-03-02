Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 169 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PEP traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.32. 2,157,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,784,312. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.36 and its 200-day moving average is $175.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

