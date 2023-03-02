Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 13,428 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,428 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up approximately 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of F traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,559,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,817,379. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.