Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 38,860 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Kornit Digital worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,105,000 after purchasing an additional 971,439 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,273,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,617,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,072,000 after buying an additional 527,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,446,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,489,000 after buying an additional 109,985 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.99. 579,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,829. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $93.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. Analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRNT. Barclays downgraded Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

