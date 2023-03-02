Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

