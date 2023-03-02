Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 6,859 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Enovix worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Enovix by 46.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Shares of ENVX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. 1,513,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,688. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

