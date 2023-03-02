Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 5,021 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after buying an additional 2,542,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,271 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.06. The company had a trading volume of 483,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,766. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

