Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,805 shares during the quarter. Cognex makes up 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cognex worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cognex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cognex by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $47.68. 367,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 63,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

