Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 4,581 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.51% of Resources Connection worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Resources Connection by 483.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Resources Connection by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Resources Connection by 38.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Resources Connection by 237.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of RGP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 62,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,059. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $200.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.54 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. Research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.